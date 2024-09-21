ADVERTISEMENT

Training on poultry management by KVK

Published - September 21, 2024 10:26 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, conducted a training programme on “improved backyard chicken rearing” here.

The four-day skill development training programme from September 18 to 21 sought to equip farmers with the essential knowledge and practical skills in poultry management that would directly enhance productivity and income. According to KVK, promoting advanced techniques in chicken rearing would foster sustainable agricultural practices and contribute to food security in the region.

The training highlighted the pivotal role placed by KVK in facilitating technology transfer and familiarised the participants with incubator handling, feed unit management, azolla production, vaccination, deworming and egg handling along with techniques for identifying infertile eggs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US