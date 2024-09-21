Training on poultry management by KVK

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, conducted a training programme on “improved backyard chicken rearing” here.

The four-day skill development training programme from September 18 to 21 sought to equip farmers with the essential knowledge and practical skills in poultry management that would directly enhance productivity and income. According to KVK, promoting advanced techniques in chicken rearing would foster sustainable agricultural practices and contribute to food security in the region.

The training highlighted the pivotal role placed by KVK in facilitating technology transfer and familiarised the participants with incubator handling, feed unit management, azolla production, vaccination, deworming and egg handling along with techniques for identifying infertile eggs.