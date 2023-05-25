ADVERTISEMENT

Training on Income Tax, TDS for Drawing and Disbursing Officers in Tiruppur

May 25, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR: A training programme on Income Tax and Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) was conducted for employees of the Treasury and other departments in the district recently.

Senior officials from the Income Tax Department explained the advantages in TDS, and highlighted the role of the Drawing and Disbursing Officers.

Modules on proper recovery of income tax, submitting of quarterly returns, and issue of salary certificate to staff were handled.

The participants mostly comprising DDOs were told that there should be proper acquitance for the amounts disbursed and that no money should be kept undisbursed for more than three months.

District Treasury Officer K. Balasubramanian also addressed the participants.

CONNECT WITH US