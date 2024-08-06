Training on data for Panchayat Development Index

A two-day training programme for key line departments on the Panchayat Development Index (PDI) began under the aegis of the District Resource Center for Panchayats here on Tuesday.

Panchayat Development Index is the localisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

There are 577 indicators developed by 18 departments against which the PDI is assessed for the panchayat. This will be the first of its kind data and will have comparative value for the upcoming years.

Speaking to The Hindu, Nicola Prakash, Head and faculty of the District Resource Center for Panchayats that provides district-level training, said line department officials, who play a crucial role in providing the data for the next year, will be given training. This data is then used to screen panchayats based on their performance along these indicators and the outcome would help channel resources and funds.

“The 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals were divided into nine themes in 2022-23. A panchayat could act on any of the nine themes and 18 key line departments would tailor schemes towards the attainment of the theme for the panchayat,” said Mr. Nicola Prakash, explaining the motives of the two-day training.

The localisation of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development goals into 9 themes for the village is also the first step towards a Panchayat Development Index.

The indicators are categorised into nine themes - poverty-free village, healthy village, child-friendly village, water-sufficient village, clean and green village; village with self-sufficient infrastructure; socially just and secure village; village with good governance; and women-friendly village.

The panchayats are categorised from A to D based on their marks. “No panchayat in Krishnagiri has fallen below 40, which is D. Almost all in the rank of B and C categories. The best-performing panchayat – Agaram panchayat in Kaveripattinam block is marked at 61, a little short of the State rank of 69,” says Mr.Prakash.

Seven departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Health, Education, Women Development Corporation, ICDS, Social Welfare are undergoing training here.

“The line department officers are the ones who provide data. This data helps with impact at the national, state and the district level. It helps indicate best performing panchayats as model panchayats, funding patterns,” Mr. Prakash added.