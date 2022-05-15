Training in cell phone repair in Coimbatore

The Rural Self-Employment Training Institute of Canara Bank has started 30-day training in cell phone repair and service on May 13 at Tiruppur.

A press release said the free training for economically backward persons is open to those aged between 18 and 45. For details and registration, contact: 9952518441, 9489043923, or 8610533436.

Sapling distribution

The Agriculture Department is distributing saplings free of cost to farmers under the State government’s green cover on farmlands scheme. Farmers will get 50 saplings per acre for planting on the bunds or 160 saplings an acre for planting on the farmland. The government also gives ₹7 a year for a sapling for three years as maintenance cost. In 2021-2022, 3,430 farmers in Coimbatore district benefitted from the scheme and received totally 3.43 lakh saplings at a total project cost of ₹51.45 lakh. Farmers interested in benefitting from the scheme should register at the nearest Agriculture Extension Centre or on Uzhavan app, a press release said.

Spinners’ association plea to governments

Small and medium-scale textile mills have stopped operating the units for one or two days a week or have reduced the shifts as cotton prices have crossed ₹1 lakh a candy, according to the South India Spinners’ Association.

The association appealed to the Central and State governments to permit export of cotton only if there is an excess, to have a system to collect accurate data on cotton production, consumption, etc., to not re-introduce import duty on cotton after September 30.

Insurance employees to intensify stir

The General Insurance Employees’ Association, Coimbatore region, has decided to intensify agitation against LIC going for IPO, privatisation of public sector general insurance companies, demanding immediate settlement of wage revision and recruitment for all cadre and scrapping of NPS and updation of pension, a press release said.