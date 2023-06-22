HamberMenu
Training imparted to SHGs, local body representatives in using field water testing kits in Krishnagiri

June 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Session on using field water testing kits in progress in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Session on using field water testing kits in progress in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Training on the use of field water testing kits was given to self-help groups and local body representatives here under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply Board on Thursday.

The training entailed a demonstration on the use of the field testing kits to ascertain the quality of water in the respective panchayats. Training was imparted to five representatives per panchayat for 30 panchayats covering 150 trainees along with the members of Thamarai SHG.

This envisioned demonstration on the use of the field spot water testing kits for overhead tank operators, SHGs and representatives. The training imparted will further be disseminated to other SHGs at the village level.

The trainees were taught to ascertain the Ph levels of the water, its alkalinity, hardness, concentration of chloride, total dissolvable salts, Fluoride, Iron, Ammonia, Nitrite, Nitrate, Phophate and residual chlorine.

