Training held

SALEM

14 June 2021 22:47 IST

A training in handling snakes was conducted for forest personnel here at Kurumbapatti zoological park on Monday. A team of 30 forest personnel from various ranges including women forest personnel underwent training at the park on methods of handling snakes and its rescue and release. Forest Range Officer V.P. Subramaniyam and Assistant Conservator Forests Yogesh Kumar Meena took part.

Mr. Subramaniyam said the training was conducted in view of monsoon as there could be instances of snakes venturing into residential areas. The public could contact the respective forest range offices if snakes had to be rescued.

