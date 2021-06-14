Coimbatore

Training held

A training in handling snakes was conducted for forest personnel here at Kurumbapatti zoological park on Monday. A team of 30 forest personnel from various ranges including women forest personnel underwent training at the park on methods of handling snakes and its rescue and release. Forest Range Officer V.P. Subramaniyam and Assistant Conservator Forests Yogesh Kumar Meena took part.

Mr. Subramaniyam said the training was conducted in view of monsoon as there could be instances of snakes venturing into residential areas. The public could contact the respective forest range offices if snakes had to be rescued.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 10:48:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/training-held/article34816116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY