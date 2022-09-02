Training held in Hosur on single window automated system of building plan approval

With the State government streamlining the building plan approval process through a single window automated system, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) here organised a training programme for private engineers and architects in Hosur.

In a bid to streamline the approval processs for building plan, the State government has accorded permission to the DTCP to introduce a single window automated building plan approval system across the State.

To set in motion the single window automated system, a training programme was conducted here for private engineers and architects registered with the Krishnagiri District Town and Country Planning Office on the rules of preparation of plans and building drawings and the method of uploading the same as per the Tamil Nadu Combined Development Building Rules, 2019, with the requisite documents as per the checklist.

The single window system envisions no correspondence between the applicant and the department at any stage except during site inspection at a later stage, says an official source.

With the automated system, any building design will require an engineer’s drawing, which will be uploaded by the engineer on behalf of the owner.

Depending on the acceptance or rejection of the plan, an e-verification is sent to the owner and upon confirmation, the DTCP office verifies if the plan is on water poramboke, or near quarries, burial grounds etc based on the guildelines. Upon verification, a site inspection notice will be given to the owner. The system is automated to ensure there is no direct contact with the office except during site inspection, says the official. Upon phased automated clearances, the fees is also paid online to eliminate manual interference.