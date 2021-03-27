Training held for polling staff

The second round of training for polling personnel was held at respective Assembly constituencies here on polling duties. Casting of postal votes by polling personnel also began here on Saturday.

Following second round of randomisation, 18,832 polling personnel including 10% reserve would be deployed for polling duties on April 6. According to officials, 4,708 personnel would be deployed as presiding officers and booth level officer I, II and III.

A total of 4,280 polling booths would be set up, including 1,003 additional booths set up for preventing spread of COVID-19.

According to officials, 351 polling booths would be set up in Gangavalli, 346 in Attur, 408 in Yercaud, 426 in Omalur, 402 in Mettur, 403 in Edappadi, 389 in Sankari, 423 in Salem West, 397 in Salem North, 381 in Salem South and 354 in Veerapandi constituencies.

District Collector S.A. Raman along with Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran reviewed the progress of postal ballot voting at a training centre in Sri Shakthikailash College.

According to officials, arrangements for casting postal votes were made at all the training centres and forms were distributed to the staff. COVID-19 preventive measures were at place in halls where postal ballots were arranged.