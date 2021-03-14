Training held for polling personnel in Namakkal

The first level training for polling personnel was held at the training centres in six Assembly constituencies here on Sunday.
Election officials said 2,049 polling stations would be set up at the six Assembly constituencies - Rasipuram, Senthamangalam, Namakkal, Paramathi-Vellur, Tiruchengode and Kumarapalayam. Training was held for presiding officers and Booth Level Officer – I, II and III here.
An additional strength of 1,640 personnel and 9,836 polling officers underwent training at various centres.
The personnel were trained in setting up ballot units, control units, VVPAT machines, and carrying out other election day procedures.
They were given forms for postal ballots. The officials said two volunteers would be present at all polling booths to give gloves and hand sanitisers to voters and check their body temperature.
Collector and District Election Officer K. Megraj visited the training centre at Paramathi Vellur and Namakkal and reviewed the arrangements.
