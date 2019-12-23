Training held for polling booth officials

A training session was held for polling officials at various places in the district on Sunday.

The training was conducted for 1,043 polling booth presiding officers and other officials at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Baragur. Returning Officer and Block Development Officer for Baragur Panchayat Union Fayas Ahmed trained the officials on guidelines and ways to handle ballot boxes. Ten panchayat unions would go to polls in two phases in Krishnagiri on December 27 and 30.

In Salem, election observer C.Kamaraj reviewed the print works of voting slips at the Salem co-operative press.

According to a release, 32 lakh voting slips with symbols are being printed at different press.

As many as 16 lakh yellow voting slips are being printed for elections to the post of district panchayat ward member and 16 lakh green voting slips for elections to panchayat union ward member.

Officials said the printing press were monitored through CCTV cameras and police personnel had been deployed. They said that 32 lakh voting slips were printed for elections to the posts of village panchayat president and village panchayat ward member.

In Namakkal, Collector K.Megraj reviewed the arrangements at the counting centres and also the printing works at a press near Namakkal bus stand.