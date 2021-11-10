Coimbatore

Training held for Illam Thedi Kalvi

Training was given to teachers participating in Illam Thedi Kalvi programme in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

A training programme for teachers designated to teaching children under the Illam Thedi Kalvi programme was held here on Wednesday.

The programme is being implemented in 156 government and government aided schools in Krishnagiri. According to the school education department, the programme is slated to benefit 31,446 students in the district.

Earlier, Chief Education Officer K.P.Maheshwari inaugurated the training programme for teachers. The programme seeks to bridge gaps in learning for children between Class I to VIII, owing to the closure of schools due to the pandemic. Illam Thedi Kalvi envisions out of class teaching of children in their neighbourhoods in small groups after school hours. The programme to fill gaps in learning is envisioned as a six month intervention during which, learning is facilitated through dedicated attention to assigned teachers and volunteers.

The out of school classes will be held between 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Earlier, teachers and volunteers signed up teaching under the programme were given training in the methodology to make learning fun and also ensure that children are engaged and committed to learning and understanding.


