Training for unemployed youth at IFGTB

A free training on quality planting material producer for unemployed youth under the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is on at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore.

Inaugurated on February 3 by IFGTB Director S. Murugesan, the training will be on for 30 working days at ENVIS Centre on Forest Genetic Resources and Tree Improvement at the IFGTB.

A release from IFGTB said two other courses, one on forest entomology and pest control and another on plant tissue culture techniques and their applications, were completed recently.

Senior Principal Scientist Kannan C.S. Warrier, nodal officer of GSDP, said the institute trained 64 unemployed youth from various States since the programme launch last year. Six out of 16 candidates who completed the GSDP on quality planting material producer last year have started their own nurseries and one of them got dealership with a bio-fertilizers firm, he said.

Contact

For further information on courses under GSDP, visit the website www.ifgtbenvis.in or contact 0422-2484142.