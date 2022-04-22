Training for silk weavers at Vagarayampalayam in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE The Department of Khadi and Village Industries has launched a training programme for silk handloom weavers at Vagarayampalayam under a scheme of the State government.

P.N. Giriayyappan, Assistant Director of the Department, said that 50 weavers would be trained in batches in photoshop and textile design software. “Vagarayampalayam has a large number of silk weavers and the programme is to upgrade them. They will be able to come up with new designs after the training,” he said.

The training is held from morning to evening and the participants will receive stipend. The Tamil Nadu government has given ₹15 lakh each to three centres in the State to train weavers of silk products. The other two centres are Kattampatti in Salem district and Narikalpatti in Dindigul district.

The Department sources silk products from these weavers regularly and they will be able to weave new designs after the training. There is no age limit for the training and any weaver can take part, he added.