Training for onion farmers

25 July 2021 23:53 IST

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research and ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, Coimbatore regional centre, recently organised a training-cum-demonstration on “Machinery for Onion Cultivation and Processing” here.

According to a release, nearly 75 onion growers took part in the programme held at Covai Kalaimagal College, Narasipuram. T. Senthil Kumar, Principal Scientist at the regional centre here, spoke about the importance of the event. The farmers learnt about onion on-farm processing machinery for onion dropping and cleaning. The scientists also spoke about machinery available for sugarcane, banana, carrot, and cassava.

