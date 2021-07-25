Coimbatore

Training for onion farmers

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research and ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, Coimbatore regional centre, recently organised a training-cum-demonstration on “Machinery for Onion Cultivation and Processing” here.

According to a release, nearly 75 onion growers took part in the programme held at Covai Kalaimagal College, Narasipuram. T. Senthil Kumar, Principal Scientist at the regional centre here, spoke about the importance of the event. The farmers learnt about onion on-farm processing machinery for onion dropping and cleaning. The scientists also spoke about machinery available for sugarcane, banana, carrot, and cassava.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2021 11:54:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/training-for-onion-farmers/article35529760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY