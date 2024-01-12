Training for groundnut farmers held in Salem

January 12, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Salem

The Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Veerapandi organised a farm school (Pannai Palli) on Integrated Crop Management in groundnut at Rakkipatti village on Friday.

The farm school provides technical training to the farmers by having an interactive lesson once, at least, during each of the six critical stages of crop production. R. Girija, assistant director (Agriculture), inaugurated the event. The farm school programme is scheduled to continue for the next three months, and groundnut crops over a hectare have been raised for live demonstration.

Farmers were told about land preparation, selection of varieties and seasons, seed treatment, and sowing for the groundnut crop. Retired deputy agricultural officer K. Palanisamy trained the farmers as a technical expert.

