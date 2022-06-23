Training for farmers conducted in Salem

A group of farmers participated in a training on Integrated Crop Management on field crops at Umblikkampatti in Kadayampatti block under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) on Thursday.

During the training, season and seed selection, seed treatment, weed management, integrated nutrient, pest and disease management, harvesting and post-harvest management, and value-addition techniques of pulses, oilseeds, and cotton crops were explained.

Agricultural Officer M. Sampathkumar, Assistant Engineer G. Kalavanai, Block Technology Manager K. Rajendran, Assistant Agricultural Officer C. Venkatesh, and Assistant Technology Manager K. Duraiarasu interacted with the farmers during the training session.