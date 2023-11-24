ADVERTISEMENT

Training for enumerators in Krishnagiri ahead of census for differently-abled

November 24, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI 

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme for enumerators of social indices for the differently-abled was organised under the aegis of the district administration on Friday.

The training programme entailed an orientation on the enumeration of data vis-à-vis the differently-abled as per the mandate of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.  As per the Disabilities Act, to enable the differently-abled persons access the various schemes tailored for them, a census is proposed to be carried out, Collector K.M. Sarayu said, addressing the trainees.

A State-level training for the enumerators was concluded and the district level training is being conducted for field workers of the women’s development schemes.

The enumerators were oriented on the nature of census, its goals and the need to elicit all relevant information from the respondents; the nature and extent of disability suffered by the respondents, and procure all documents from them.

The enumerators shall be polite and compassionate during the process of eliciting information door-to-door; and ensure no person is left out of the census. The census shall form the fundamental guiding document for policy-making for the differently-abled and also provide for the differently-abled to access the welfare schemes, the Collector said.

