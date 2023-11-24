HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Training for enumerators in Krishnagiri ahead of census for differently-abled

November 24, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI 

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme for enumerators of social indices for the differently-abled was organised under the aegis of the district administration on Friday.

The training programme entailed an orientation on the enumeration of data vis-à-vis the differently-abled as per the mandate of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.  As per the Disabilities Act, to enable the differently-abled persons access the various schemes tailored for them, a census is proposed to be carried out, Collector K.M. Sarayu said, addressing the trainees.

A State-level training for the enumerators was concluded and the district level training is being conducted for field workers of the women’s development schemes.

The enumerators were oriented on the nature of census, its goals and the need to elicit all relevant information from the respondents; the nature and extent of disability suffered by the respondents, and procure all documents from them.

The enumerators shall be polite and compassionate during the process of eliciting information door-to-door; and ensure no person is left out of the census. The census shall form the fundamental guiding document for policy-making for the differently-abled and also provide for the differently-abled to access the welfare schemes, the Collector said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.