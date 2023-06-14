ADVERTISEMENT

Training for cooks for breakfast scheme concludes

June 14, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. M. Sarayu inspecting the breakfast in Mathur in Krishnagiri on Thursday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K.M. Sarayu on Wednesday inspected the fortnight long training for cooks deployed for implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at Mathur Union in Krishnagiri.

The scheme has been expanded to cover all 10 panchayat unions and six town panchayats in the district. This envisions coverage of 1,385 panchayat union elementary schools/middle schools and government schools. Through this, a total of 75,322 students studying in class 1 to V will be provided with breakfast in school.  

The scheme entails breakfast menu of semiya upma and vegetable sambar on Mondays, vegetable rava kichadi and sambar on Tuesdays; Venpongal and sambar on Wednesdays; rice upma and sambar on Thursdays; wheat rava kichadi and sambar on Fridays.

In Mathur union, 4,515 students in 98 schools in 24 panchayats are covered under the breakfast scheme.  Over, 205 cooks are trained for the implementation of the scheme in Mathur union, according to the administration. The training concluded on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Ms. Sarayu instructed the cooks to ensure that the breakfast cooked as part of the government’s flagship scheme is healthy and nutritious and prepared under sanitary conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US