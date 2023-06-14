Training for cooks for breakfast scheme concludes

June 14, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Collector K.M. Sarayu on Wednesday inspected the fortnight long training for cooks deployed for implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at Mathur Union in Krishnagiri.

The scheme has been expanded to cover all 10 panchayat unions and six town panchayats in the district. This envisions coverage of 1,385 panchayat union elementary schools/middle schools and government schools. Through this, a total of 75,322 students studying in class 1 to V will be provided with breakfast in school.

The scheme entails breakfast menu of semiya upma and vegetable sambar on Mondays, vegetable rava kichadi and sambar on Tuesdays; Venpongal and sambar on Wednesdays; rice upma and sambar on Thursdays; wheat rava kichadi and sambar on Fridays.

In Mathur union, 4,515 students in 98 schools in 24 panchayats are covered under the breakfast scheme. Over, 205 cooks are trained for the implementation of the scheme in Mathur union, according to the administration. The training concluded on Wednesday.

Earlier, Ms. Sarayu instructed the cooks to ensure that the breakfast cooked as part of the government’s flagship scheme is healthy and nutritious and prepared under sanitary conditions.