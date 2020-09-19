Coimbatore

Training conducted for farmers

Staff Reporter SALEM 19 September 2020 18:25 IST
Updated: 19 September 2020 18:25 IST

The Agricultural Technology Management Agency in Veerapandi organised a training on ecosystem engineering in paddy at Papparapatti Village here on Friday.

According to a release, the training conducted under farm school programme would continue for three months and paddy crop has been raised over a hectare of land for live demonstration to farmers. The farmers were trained on land preparation, selection of varieties, seed treatment and sowing for paddy crop.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...