CoimbatoreSALEM 19 September 2020 18:25 IST
Comments
Training conducted for farmers
Updated: 19 September 2020 18:25 IST
The Agricultural Technology Management Agency in Veerapandi organised a training on ecosystem engineering in paddy at Papparapatti Village here on Friday.
According to a release, the training conducted under farm school programme would continue for three months and paddy crop has been raised over a hectare of land for live demonstration to farmers. The farmers were trained on land preparation, selection of varieties, seed treatment and sowing for paddy crop.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...