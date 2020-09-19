Coimbatore

Training conducted for farmers

The Agricultural Technology Management Agency in Veerapandi organised a training on ecosystem engineering in paddy at Papparapatti Village here on Friday.

According to a release, the training conducted under farm school programme would continue for three months and paddy crop has been raised over a hectare of land for live demonstration to farmers. The farmers were trained on land preparation, selection of varieties, seed treatment and sowing for paddy crop.

