Training camp on solar eclipse

Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Central government’s Department of Science and Technology, will organise a two-day training camp on December 7 and 8 on the upcoming annual solar eclipse on December 26.
The camp will be held at the Nehru Institute of Technology in Thirumalayampalayam.
In a release, G. Kannabiran, one of the coordinators, said the camp was being organised by Vigyan Prasar in association with the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre. The camp would create awareness on the procedures for observing solar eclipse.
Coimbatore is one of the districts where the ‘ring of fire’ (outer edge of the sun after being eclipsed by moon) of the eclipse will be visible.
Nearly 80 candidates from various States will participate in the camp.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.