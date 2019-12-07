Training camp on solar eclipse

Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Central government’s Department of Science and Technology, will organise a two-day training camp on December 7 and 8 on the upcoming annual solar eclipse on December 26.

The camp will be held at the Nehru Institute of Technology in Thirumalayampalayam.

In a release, G. Kannabiran, one of the coordinators, said the camp was being organised by Vigyan Prasar in association with the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre. The camp would create awareness on the procedures for observing solar eclipse.

Coimbatore is one of the districts where the ‘ring of fire’ (outer edge of the sun after being eclipsed by moon) of the eclipse will be visible.

Nearly 80 candidates from various States will participate in the camp.