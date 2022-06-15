Training begins for socio economic survey in Coimbatore

The National Statistical Office (NSO) and the State Directorate of Economics and Statistics will launch on July 1 the 79 th round of Socio-Economic Survey.

A press release from the NSO said the survey will be on for a year and is for compilation of data on Sustainable Development Goal indicators. This round will also include, for the first time, a survey on Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) will collect information required to generate SDG indicators such as proportion of population using safely managed drinking water services, proportion of individuals who own a mobile phone, etc.

All the State governments, including Tamil Nadu, are taking part in the survey. About 15,400 and 16,600 villages/urban blocks will be covered for the Central and State samples respectively across the country. In Tamil Nadu, 1,520 villages and urban blocks will be surveyed during the next 12 months. Officials of NSO, who are trained, will visit the select villages and urban blocks for door-to-door survey and the data will be collected through Computer Assisted Personal Interview using tablets.

The NSO of western Tamil Nadu inaugurated here on Wednesday a three-day training camp for survey enumerators and supervisors. Bivas Chaudhuri, ADG, NSO(FOD), inaugurated the camp and A. Nirmala, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, also took part.