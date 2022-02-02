Trainee doctors demand monthly stipend in Salem

Urging the hospital management to provide monthly stipend that is due for three months, trainee doctors of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital staged a protest here on Wednesday.

A total of 110 trainee doctors are serving in the hospital who were paid stipend of ₹ 25,000 per month. But, they were not paid for the past three months by the hospital management. They said that over 2,000 outpatients are treated at the hospital everyday while over 1,000 are treated as in-patients. Since the hospital is a super-speciality and a referral hospital, patients from Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri district arrive for treatment every day. “We continue to serve patients round-the-clock despite COVID-19 threat”, they said and added that their representation to the management did not yield any results so far.