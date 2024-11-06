Train users reiterate demand for a new railway division headquartered at Coimbatore in a petition to Union Minister

Representing the views of rail user associations in the region, Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA, recently called on Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and submitted a petition seeking creation of a new Railway Division with Coimbatore as headquarters.

The new division must encompass new railway lines connecting Mettupalayam to Sathyamangalam and Erode to Palani, the MLA said in the petition submitted to the Minister earlier this month when he arrived at the Coimbatore Junction from Kozhikode and halted briefly before proceeding to the Coimbatore International Airport

The Minister was apprised about the complexities caused by existence of railway lines under three divisions in Coimbatore district. In the main line from Coimbatore to Dindigul, only the 15-km stretch from Podanur to Kinathukkadavu is in the Salem division. The 21-km track from Kinathukkadavu to Pollachi is in Palakkad division, and the rail line beyond Pollachi is in Madurai Division., representatives of Rail Users’ Association who accompanied Ms. Srinivasan explained.

The petition submitted by the MLA also contained demands for establishment of a Railway Maintenance Workshop at Nallampalayam, extension of Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur train service to Coimbatore with stops at Palani, Pollachi and Kinathukadavu, introduction of new train services to Rameshwaram and Tiruchendur, redevelopment of Coimbatore, Coimbatore North and Podanur railway stations, and renaming of Podanur Railway Station as Coimbatore South Railway Station.

Petitions were also submitted to the Railway Minister for development of Podanur Junction, encompassing demands for operating new originating trains, creation of two pit lines, stabling lines, coaching depot, train watering/ cleaning facilities for train maintenance and crew arrangements.

Demands for commercial stoppages of Coimbatore-Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Intercity Express trains, Ernakulam - KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam Intercity Express and Coimbatore-Tuticorin-Coimbatore Bi-weekly Express at Podanur Junction were also placed.