Train to Palani resumes

11 November 2021 00:20 IST

The train services between Coimbatore and Palani via Pollachi, which remained suspended for around 19 months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, resumed on Wednesday.

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan flagged off Train No. 06463 Coimbatore – Palani Unreserved Express Special train, which left from Coimbatore Junction at 2.10 p.m.

In a statement, she said that the trains will be useful for devotees visiting Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani and Masaniamman Temple in Anamalai and tourists visiting Pollachi, Udumalpet and Kodaikanal.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan issued a statement condemning Southern Railway for increasing the ticket fare from ₹10 to ₹30 for the Coimbatore – Palani Express Special train as he claimed that it will pose a financial burden on devotees and tourists who were adversely impacted by the pandemic. He demanded that the ticket fare before March 2020 must be reinstated and that the remaining train services that have not been resumed yet must be operated.

Ministers inspect dams

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Wednesday inspected Amaravathi and Thirumoorthy dams near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district as the water levels in both the dams have increased sharply following the rains.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Saminathan said that the Public Works Department has released water from both the dams and that flood warnings were issued to the residents living along the banks of River Amaravathi and River Palar.

Mr. Saminathan requested the public not to visit the reservoirs and exercise caution when the water outflow is high, according to a press release.