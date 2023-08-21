ADVERTISEMENT

Train stoppage at Samalpatti on experimental basis

August 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 16339 and 16340 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express trains have been provided stoppage at Samalpatti on an experimental basis.

The Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction express (train no. 16339) leaves Mumbai CSMT at 8.35 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and reaches Tirupattur Junction the next day. The experimental stoppage at Samalpatti will take effect with the train leaving Mumbai CSMT on August 26 (Saturday).

The Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express (train no. 16340) leaves Nagercoil Junction at 6.15 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and reaches Salem Junction the same day. The experimental stoppage at Samalpatti will take effect with the train leaving Nagercoil Junction on August 25 (Friday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US