Train stoppage at Samalpatti on experimental basis

August 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 16339 and 16340 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express trains have been provided stoppage at Samalpatti on an experimental basis.

The Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction express (train no. 16339) leaves Mumbai CSMT at 8.35 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and reaches Tirupattur Junction the next day. The experimental stoppage at Samalpatti will take effect with the train leaving Mumbai CSMT on August 26 (Saturday).

The Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express (train no. 16340) leaves Nagercoil Junction at 6.15 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and reaches Salem Junction the same day. The experimental stoppage at Samalpatti will take effect with the train leaving Nagercoil Junction on August 25 (Friday).

