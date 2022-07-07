Train services to resume

Train services between Coimbatore and Shoranur Junction will be resumed as eight-car MEMU Unreserved Express Special except on Sundays, according to the Southern Railway, Palakkad Division.

The release said that from July 11, Train No.06805 will depart Coimbatore Junction at 11.20 am and arrive at Shoranur Junction at 2.30 p.m. Similarly, Train No.06804 will leave Shoranur Junction at 3.10 p.m and arrive at Coimbatore Junction at 5.50 pm.

The trains will have stoppages at Mannanur, Ottapalam, Palappuram, Lakkiti, Mankara, Parli, Palakkad Junction, Kanjikode, Walayar, Ettimadai, Madukarai and Podanur Junction.