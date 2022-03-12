Train services to be regulated

SALEM Due to engineering work between Coimbatore and Tiruppur railway stations, the running schedule of four trains would be delayed, a release said.

Train no.16322 Coimbatore Jn. – Nagercoil Jn. Daily Express, scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Junction at 8 a.m on March 14 will be delayed by 1 hour.

Train no.16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Jn. Daily Express scheduled to depart from Palakkad Town at 6.30 a.m and Coimbatore Jn. At 8.10 a.m on March 14 will be delayed by 30 minutes. Train no.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Daily Express, scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Jn. At 12.20 p.m on March 14 will be regulated at a suitable location for 40 minutes. Train no.12678 Ernakulam Jn. – Bengaluru Daily Express, scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Jn. At 12.50 p.m on March 14 will be regulated at a suitable location for 15 minutes.