Train services to be regulated from September 7 to 30

September 07, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ERODE

In view of track renewal works to be carried out between Perundurai and Ingur railway stations in Erode – Tiruppur stretch, a few train services will be regulated as detailed below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said train no. 16843 Tiruchi Junction – Palakkad town will be regulated for 45 minutes at a convenient location while train no. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore will be regulated for 20 minutes at a convenient location. Both the trains will be regulated on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from September 7 to 30.

Likewise, train no. 16843 Tiruchi Junction – Palakkad Town will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location, and train no. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore will be regulated for 15 minutes at a convenient location.

Train no. 22815 Bilaspur – Ernakulam Weekly Express will be regulated for two hours and 10 minutes at a convenient location. All these trains will be regulated on Tuesdays from September 7 to 30, the release added.