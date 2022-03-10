Coimbatore

Train services to be regulated by Salem Railway Division

The Salem Railway Division will regulate two train services due to engineering works in  Tiruppur – Coimbatore stretch.

According to a release, to facilitate engineering works on a railway bridge between Vanjipalaiyam – Somanur railway stations in Tiruppur – Coimbatore stretch, two train services will be regulated.

Train no.16843 Tiruchchirappalli Junction – Palakkad Town daily Express, scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 6.22 p.m. on March 11, will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes en route.

Train no.16321 Nagercoil Jn. – Coimbatore Jn. daily Express scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 7 p.m. on March 11 will be regulated en route for 1 hour.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2022 5:04:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/train-services-to-be-regulated-by-salem-railway-division/article65210768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY