Train services to be regulated by Salem Railway Division

The Salem Railway Division will regulate two train services due to engineering works in Tiruppur – Coimbatore stretch.

According to a release, to facilitate engineering works on a railway bridge between Vanjipalaiyam – Somanur railway stations in Tiruppur – Coimbatore stretch, two train services will be regulated.

Train no.16843 Tiruchchirappalli Junction – Palakkad Town daily Express, scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 6.22 p.m. on March 11, will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes en route.

Train no.16321 Nagercoil Jn. – Coimbatore Jn. daily Express scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 7 p.m. on March 11 will be regulated en route for 1 hour.