Train services resume

July 06, 2022

Trains plying between Palakkad Town and Coimbatore Junction will be resumed as MEMU Unreserved Express Specials, according to the Southern Railway, Palakkad Division.

According to a press release, from July 11, trains from Palakkad Town to Coimbatore Junction (06806) and from Coimbatore Junction to Palakkad Town (06807), will run as eight-car MEMU except on Sundays. They will pass via Palakkad Junction, Kanjikode, Walayar, Ettimadai, Madukkarai and Podanur Junction.

Train No. 06806 will depart from Palakkad at 7.20 a.m and reach Coimbatore Junction at 9 a.m.. Train No.06807 will leave Coimbatore Junction at 6 p.m. and reach Palakkad at 7.55 p.m.

Train no. 06458 from Shoranur Junction to Coimbatore Junction and train no. 06459 from Coimbatore Junction to Shoranur Junction will be operated from July 16 instead of July 27.