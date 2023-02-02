Train services rescheduled on February 5 between Coimbatore- Podanur junctions

February 02, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Due to engineering works, to reconstruct a bridge between Coimbatore and Podanur Junctions on February 5 changes have been made in train services, the Salem division of the Southern Railway said in a release.

The Shoranur Jn – Coimbatore Jn train (06458), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 11.10 a.m., will be short-terminated at Podanur Jn and will not run from Podanur Jn to Coimbatore Jn on February 5. Similarly, the Madurai Jn – Coimbatore Jn train (16722) scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 12.15 p.m. and Kannur – Coimbatore Jn train (16607), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 1.50 p.m. will be short terminated at Podanur Jn, the release said.

Further, the Coimbatore Jn – Kannur train (16608), which was scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 2.20 p.m. will instead leave from Podanur Jn at 2.34 p.m. and will not run from Coimbatore Jn to Podanur Jn.

Likewise, the Coimbatore Jn – Madurai Jn train (16721) that was scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 2.40 p.m., and the Coimbatore Jn – Shoranur Jn train (06459) earlier scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 4.30 p.m., will leave from Podanur Jn at 2.52 p.m. and 4.41 p.m. respectively on February 5, the release said.