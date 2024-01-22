Train services rescheduled in Karur – Tiruchi stretch

January 22, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - SALEM

Owing to engineering works to be carried out between Mahadanapuram – Lalapet – Kulitalai railway stations along the Karur – Tiruchi stretch, changes have been made to train services on January 23, 26 and 30.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No. 16843 Tiruchi Junction – Palakkad Town Unreserved Express, scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 1 p.m. is rescheduled to leave at 2 p.m.

Train No.16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchi Junction Unreserved Express will be short terminated at Karur Junction and will not run from Karur Junction to Tiruchi Junction on the above mentioned dates, the release added.

