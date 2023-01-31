ADVERTISEMENT

Train services rescheduled from February 1-28

January 31, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Due to engineering works between Irugur and Sulur Road railway stations in the Coimbatore and Tiruppur stretch a few trains have been cancelled and some short-terminated.

Coimbatore Jn – Salem Jn MEMU train (06802), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.05 a.m., will be fully cancelled from February 1 to 28, a press release said. Similarly, the Salem Jn – Coimbatore Jn MEMU train (06803), scheduled to leave Salem Jn at 1.40 a.m., will be fully cancelled in the same period.

Bilaspur – Ernakulam Jn Weekly Express (22815), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn on Tuesdays, will be regulated for 2.5 hours at a convenient location, the release read.

Nanded – Ernakulam Jn Weekly Express (07189), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn on Saturdays between will be regulated for 3 hours at a convenient location.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US