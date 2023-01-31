HamberMenu
Train services rescheduled from February 1-28

January 31, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Due to engineering works between Irugur and Sulur Road railway stations in the Coimbatore and Tiruppur stretch a few trains have been cancelled and some short-terminated.

Coimbatore Jn – Salem Jn MEMU train (06802), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.05 a.m., will be fully cancelled from February 1 to 28, a press release said. Similarly, the Salem Jn – Coimbatore Jn MEMU train (06803), scheduled to leave Salem Jn at 1.40 a.m., will be fully cancelled in the same period.

Bilaspur – Ernakulam Jn Weekly Express (22815), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn on Tuesdays, will be regulated for 2.5 hours at a convenient location, the release read.

Nanded – Ernakulam Jn Weekly Express (07189), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn on Saturdays between will be regulated for 3 hours at a convenient location.

