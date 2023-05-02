Train services partially cancelled for construction of limited use sub-way

May 02, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of a pair of trains to facilitate construction of a limited use subway in lieu of a level crossing situated between Kovilpatti – Kumarapuram stations in Madurai Division, on May 3 and 17.

Since line block and power block will be in place, Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction Express (train No.16322), scheduled to depart at 8 a.m. on May 3 and 17, will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Nagercoil Junction railway stations. The train will be operated only between Coimbatore and Dindigul junctions.

The Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Express (Train No.16321) scheduled to depart at 7.35 a.m. and reach the destination at 7 p.m. on the two days will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Dindigul Junction railway stations. The train will depart from Dindigul Junction and operated up to Coimbatore Junction.