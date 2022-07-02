Train services operated via Coimbatore cancelled
In view of engineering works in the Nagpur division of South East Central Railway, a pair of train services that pass through Coimbatore has been cancelled.
According to a release, Tirunelveli to Bilaspur Weekly Express (22620) scheduled to leave Tirunelveli on July 3 and run via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem has been cancelled. Similarly, Bilaspur to Tirunelveli Weekly Express (22619), scheduled to leave Bilaspur on July 5 and run via Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore on July 6, has been cancelled.
