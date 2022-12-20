Train services cancelled to facilitate engineering works in Podanur – Palakkad section

December 20, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to engineering works in Podanur – Palakkad section, train services will be cancelled or partially cancelled on December 21 (Wednesday), the Southern Railway said in a release.

The Erode – Palakkad Town MEMU Train (06819), scheduled to leave Erode at 7.15 a.m., will be fully cancelled on December 21. Similarly, Palakkad Town – Erode MEMU Train (06818), scheduled to leave Palakkad Town at 2.40 p.m., Coimbatore Junction – Shoranur Junction MEMU Train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 11.55 a.m., and Shoranur Junction – Coimbatore Junction MEMU Train, scheduled to leave Shoranur Junction at 3.10 p.m., will be cancelled on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, Kannur – Coimbatore Junction Train (16607) scheduled to leave Kannur at 6.20 a.m., will be partially cancelled. The train will run only till Palakkad Junction and not Coimbatore Junction. Likewise, Coimbatore Junction – Kannur Train (16608) scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 2.20 p.m., will be partially cancelled and will not run from Coimbatore Junction to Palakkad Junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US