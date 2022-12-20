Train services cancelled to facilitate engineering works in Podanur – Palakkad section

December 20, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Owing to engineering works in Podanur – Palakkad section, train services will be cancelled or partially cancelled on December 21 (Wednesday), the Southern Railway said in a release.

The Erode – Palakkad Town MEMU Train (06819), scheduled to leave Erode at 7.15 a.m., will be fully cancelled on December 21. Similarly, Palakkad Town – Erode MEMU Train (06818), scheduled to leave Palakkad Town at 2.40 p.m., Coimbatore Junction – Shoranur Junction MEMU Train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 11.55 a.m., and Shoranur Junction – Coimbatore Junction MEMU Train, scheduled to leave Shoranur Junction at 3.10 p.m., will be cancelled on Wednesday.

Further, Kannur – Coimbatore Junction Train (16607) scheduled to leave Kannur at 6.20 a.m., will be partially cancelled. The train will run only till Palakkad Junction and not Coimbatore Junction. Likewise, Coimbatore Junction – Kannur Train (16608) scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 2.20 p.m., will be partially cancelled and will not run from Coimbatore Junction to Palakkad Junction.