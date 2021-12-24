Train services cancelled due to suspension of traffic on bridge in Salem

Salem

24 December 2021 19:01 IST

Due to suspension of train traffic on Bridge No. 299 between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam railway stations in Arakkonam – Katpadi section of Chennai Division, train services will be cancelled, short-terminated and short-originated as given below.

A press release from Salem Railway Division said that the train services scheduled to leave on December 25 and stands cancelled were Train No.12243 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Junction Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 7.10 a.m., Train No.12244 Coimbatore Junction – Chennai Central Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 3.05 p.m., Train No.22649 Chennai Central – Erode Yercaud Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 11 p.m., Train No.22650 Erode – Chennai Central Yercaud Express, scheduled to leave Erode at 8 p.m., Train No.12695 Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 3.20 p.m., Train No.12696 Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Central Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 5.15 p.m., Train No.22637 Chennai Central – Mangalore Central West Coast Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 1.15 p.m., Train No.22638 Mangalore Central – Chennai Central West Coast Express, scheduled to leave Mangalore Central at 11.45 p.m., Train No.12671 Chennai Central – Mettupalayam Nilagiri Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 8.05 p.m. and Train No.12672 Mettupalayam – Chennai Central Nilagiri Express, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 8.20 p.m.

Train services that were scheduled to leave on December 26 and stand cancelled were Train No.12243 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Junction Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 7.10 a.m., Train No.12244 Coimbatore Junction - Chennai Central Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction 3.05 p.m., Train No.22637 Chennai Central – Mangalore Central West Coast Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 1.15 p.m. and Train No.22638 Mangalore Central – Chennai Central West Coast Express, scheduled to leave Mangalore Central at 11.45 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Train No.12680 Coimbatore Junction – Chennai Central Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn. at 6.15 a.m. on December 25 and 26 will be short-terminated at Katpadi and the train will not run from Katpadi to Chennai Central.

Likewise, Train No.12679 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Junction Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 2.30 p.m. on December 25 and 26 will leave from Katpadi. The train will not run from Chennai Central to Katpadi, the release added.