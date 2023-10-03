HamberMenu
Train services cancelled due to engineering work at Rourkela station yard

October 03, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In view of engineering works at Rourkela (Odisha) station yard, a pair of special trains have been cancelled.

The Coimbatore Junction-Barauni Junction (train no. 03358) via Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, and Katpadi special train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 12.50 a.m. on Wednesdays, has been cancelled on October 4 and 11.

The Barauni Junction-Coimbatore Junction (train no. 03357) via Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, and Erode special train, scheduled to leave Barauni Junction at 11.45 p.m. on Saturdays, has been cancelled on October 7 and 14.

