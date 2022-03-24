Train services between Karur and Salem from April 1

The Salem Railway Division would operate trains in Karur-Salem Junction-Karur route from April 1, a release said.

According to the release, from April 1, Train no.06836 Karur Jn. – Salem Jn. DEMU unreserved Express special train will depart from Karur Jn. At 8.50 a.m. between Monday and Saturday and the train would reach Salem Jn. at 10.30 a.m.

Train no.06837 Salem Jn. – Karur Jn. DEMU unreserved Express special train will depart from Salem Jn. At 5.30 p.m. between Monday and Saturday and it would reach Karur Jn. at 7.10 p.m. Both trains will not be operated on Sunday.

The trains consists of three DEMU coaches and it would stop at Mohanur, Namakkal, Kalangani, Rasipuram and Mallur stations. Services of Train no. 06831 Salem Jn. – Karur Jn. And Train No.06838 Karur Jn. – Salem Jn would be cancelled from April 1, the release said.