Train services between Erode and Jolarpettai to resume from May 2
Daily unreserved express special trains between Erode and Jolarpettai via Salem, Bommidi, Morappur and Tirupattur will resume from May 2.
A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06412 Erode – Jolarpettai Daily Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Erode at 6.25 a.m. every day to reach Jolarpettai at 12.10 p.m. the same day. The train arrive at Cauvery (6.34 a.m.), Anangur (6.44 a.m.), Sankari Durg (6.54 a.m.), Mavelipalayam (7.04 a.m.), Magudanchavadi (7.14 a.m.), Veerapandi Road (7.24 a.m.), Salem Junction (7.42 a.m.), Karuppur (7.59 a.m.), Tinnappatti (8.14 a.m.), Danishpet (8.24 a.m.), Lokur (8.39 a.m.), Bommidi (8.49 a.m.), Buddireddipatti (8.59 a.m.), Thonganur (9.06 a.m.), Morappur (9.14 a.m.), Doddampatti (9.29 a.m.), Dasampatti (9.44 a.m.), Samalpatti (9.54 a.m.), Kunnattur (10.01 a.m.), Kagankarai (10.14 a.m.) and Tirupattur (10.29 a.m.). The train will stop at each station for a minute, the release said.
Likewise, Train No.06411 Jolarpettai – Erode Daily Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. every day to reach Erode at 7.45 p.m. the same day. The service will have general second class – 8 coaches and luggage-cum-brake van – two coaches, the release added.
