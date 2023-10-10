Train services between Erode and Jolarpettai partially cancelled

October 10, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - ERODE

In view of track renewal works at Jolarpettai railway yard, a pair of train services between Erode and Jolarpettai are cancelled on October 12, 13, 21 and 23.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.06412 Erode – Jolarpettai train, scheduled to leave Erode at 6 a.m. and reach Jolarpettai at 11.50 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Tirupattur and Jolarpettai railway stations. The train will run from Erode to Tirupattur only on the above mentioned dates.

Train No.06411 Jolarpettai – Erode train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. and reach Erode at 8 p.m. will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Tirupattur railway stations. The train will not run from Jolarpettai to Tirupattur and it will leave from Tirupattur and run up to Erode, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT